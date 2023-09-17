Representative Gomberg’s recent opinion piece focused on the carbon impact of the shipping industry. He is correct in that carbon emissions by the global shipping industry is immense, similar to that of the entire country of Germany.

However, the leap in the article claiming that a new container terminal in Coos Bay, with direct rail access, will cut a cargo container’s emissions by up to 75% because the ships will not idle is incorrect.

