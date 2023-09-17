Representative Gomberg’s recent opinion piece focused on the carbon impact of the shipping industry. He is correct in that carbon emissions by the global shipping industry is immense, similar to that of the entire country of Germany.
However, the leap in the article claiming that a new container terminal in Coos Bay, with direct rail access, will cut a cargo container’s emissions by up to 75% because the ships will not idle is incorrect.
The vast majority of emissions come from the ship’s ocean transit, not from the one to two days it spends in port. All modern ports have moved, or are moving, to electrify their operations to reduce both carbon and sulfur emissions from idling ships.
The International Maritime Organization, which regulates shipping activities, has adopted mandatory measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from international shipping. Ships may be able to plug into electricity in Coos Bay but there is still 125 miles of rail to Eugene that would be traveled by diesel locomotives. The Port’s assertion of an “eco-port” is greenwashing at its worst.
There are also so many other questions about the Port’s plan for a container terminal that should be answered. For example, I suggest we inquire of the Port what they tend to import in the proposed million containers, and more importantly, what they will export in those containers from Coos Bay.
Questions such as how has the recent decline in the Asian-West Coast shipping traffic impacted plans for Coos Bay? Can Coos Bay accommodate the increase in size of container ships that is taking place?
What is the impact of improvements that other west coast ports are undertaking, and how will the movement of shippers to East Coast ports influence decisions about a new West Coast terminal? Currently there is no mechanism for Port of Coos Bay tax payers to obtain answers to these questions.
