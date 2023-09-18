I am responding to Rod Taylor’s lies, signed off by the cabal of weak county commissioners. Please note, the following are all LIES, I’m not even going to get into the innuendos or half-truths, your paper doesn’t have the space for everything.
COVID was not “engineered”
Flu death statistics didn’t “disappear”
Masks don’t interfere with the social or speech development of children
Masks don’t increase CO2 to “dangerous levels”
mRNA vaccines are not “risky”, particularly relative to other vaccines
The ENTIRETY of paragraph 5
The government didn’t shut down religious worship
Societal fabric didn’t “break down” because you erroneously belived you coudn’t attend church
The ENTIRETY of paragraph 8
There were no restrictions on “basic caregiver access”, nor were there restrictions on visiting elderly family members
Coos County will do what it’s told by those who fund Coos County (Please note, you, and by that I mean the local taxpayers, *will* lose an expensive lawsuit if you try to fight that reality)
Those are just the bald-faced lies from Rod Taylor. There’s plenty more written up that could be considered anything from fantasy to half-truths to just plain-old horse manure.
Once again, Coos County becomes the laughing stock of our state. No wonder nothing actually gets done for the people, the one County Commissioner we had with a vested interest in improving the local economy was run off by an anti-vaxxer who puts his religious beliefs over his government responsibilities.
