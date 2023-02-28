Look at the mess those free loaders leave when there kicked out of a camp. Over and over the volunteers go in and clean up drug leftovers ,human waste and trash scattered everywhere.
Those people making this reoccurring mess are nothing but free loaders . OK, your homeless and I wonder why? Somebody owes you something. Getting a job just isn’t for you? Can’t do drugs and work too? Gee maybe you need to get your act together and live like millions of people do living paycheck to paycheck.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In