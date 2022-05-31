We hear a lot of complaints about the high gas prices, but until we break away from a car-dependent society, complaining is not solving the problem.
Oil from Alaska and Canada is refined in Northern Washington State and sent on down to us by pipes, trucks and boats. If something should happen to the crude oil supply, the refineries, and/or the pipes then $5 or more a gallon of gas would be a bargain.
There are a lot of hungry mouths drinking from the fuel pipe before it gets to Coos Bay/North Bend and more hungry mouths are coming along all the time. A plan to reduce car dependency seems like a good idea to me.
Protected bike lanes and improved public transit would help. If we design efficient neighborhoods so cars are not necessary, garbage trucks and mail trucks would cover fewer miles. North American school buses use 1 billion gallons of diesel a year, making safe routes to schools and using them sounds good.
Fewer cars and less sprawl would equal fewer and smaller roads with fewer repairs and maintenance. It will also cause less pollution and less accidents. Over 100 people die every day on U.S. roads. Traffic accidents cost the USA about $1 trillion a year.
We trained ourselves and so little we do in our daily lives is without using our cars. We have scared away the local and tourist cyclists. Our sidewalks and crosswalks go from OK to downright dangerous. Cars first and people second way of doing things should be reversed, but it takes a community to become educated and to act. Fuel prices will go up, the cost of living will go up, pollution will go up and car prices and insurance will go up. Noise will go up and mental health will struggle. We want community quality of life, health, and wealth and that is a struggle for a car-dependent society.
Mike Powter
Coos Bay
