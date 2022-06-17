“To provide for the common defense” is in the Preamble, listed as one of the six reasons why, in 1783, the Constitution of the United States of America was written. “Common Defense” is what the militia did in those days, and the need for a “well regulated militia” was why the 2nd Amendment was added in 1791. The confusion comes in the last line which says, “to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” To bear arms? In 1791 arms were borne by the militia. To keep arms? In 1791 arms were kept in the armory of the militia.
Numerous arms manufacturers and sellers have become very wealthy with the help of the mis-reading in 2008 of the 27 words of the Second Amendment by five conservative justices of the Supreme Court. They mis-read it to mean that it was talking about individual rights, not the militia. (An excellent example of how “originalist” jurists can make it look like the founders meant anything they want them to mean). That mis-reading has also been central in the gun related death of more than 30,000 people every year from suicide, accident and murder. The number of deaths from guns is increasing as we speak.
Retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court John Paul Stevens called for repeal of the 2nd Amendment. Not a bad idea, if only it could be done. Collectors, hunters and those with a legitimate self defense need could register their guns and receive a permit, they are not the problem. But repeal, of course, is politically impossible right now. We need to start thinking of gun ownership the way we think of smoking cigarettes in public places: considered reprehensible by almost everyone. Only then can enough like-minded politicians be elected and a solution to the gun problem be found. It will be a long time coming, while gun related deaths continue to grow in numbers.
Lionel Youst
Allegany
