The reason that the library was voted down is because of the location that was picked to build it. Plus, now with the prices of everything going up up up and people not knowing what is going to be happening In our country with our current president making every wrong decision possible on every single thing he has done since being in office, everyone is afraid to have any more taxes to pay for anything not essential.
Yes, a library is nice and I have always loved libraries since I worked in one when younger. But right now, a much smaller easier to get to library would be adequate. With online books and research available now, we do not need another large library. We can order any books we need from the North Bend Library and if they don’t have them, they can order from the state library.
Having smaller satellite libraries maybe in places like Empire and Charleston where a lot of people can’t get to town to the large library, would also be nice. Maybe North Bend and Coos Bay should go in together and build one large library and then have the satellite libraries like I mentioned. Right now, we need to think of ways to save money on all things paid for with taxpayer money, like we are all having to do with everything in our lives now.
Claudia Craig
Charleston
