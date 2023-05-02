Time has come for you to make a decision, do you want to continue to over pay taxes to Hauser Rural Fire District or reduce the tax bill to cover actual expenses of the district.

In the past year (2022) there were 323 alarms, with an average response of 2 to 4 volunteers. 98 of these occurred for nonresidents of Hauser, accident that occurred in the dunes and required medical transportation out of the dunes, motor vehicle accidents, medical aid to nonresidents camped in the area, and people living outside the Hauser Fire District. This is 30% of the alarms responded to, with no effort to recover the cost.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments