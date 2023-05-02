Time has come for you to make a decision, do you want to continue to over pay taxes to Hauser Rural Fire District or reduce the tax bill to cover actual expenses of the district.
In the past year (2022) there were 323 alarms, with an average response of 2 to 4 volunteers. 98 of these occurred for nonresidents of Hauser, accident that occurred in the dunes and required medical transportation out of the dunes, motor vehicle accidents, medical aid to nonresidents camped in the area, and people living outside the Hauser Fire District. This is 30% of the alarms responded to, with no effort to recover the cost.
