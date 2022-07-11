The other day a woman went to the North Bend City Council meeting to voice her concerns. She was so scared that she was almost unable to to speak. You could tell she is not someone who speaks out against elected officials. She spoke about being terrified to go to work every single day because the homeless next to where she works have assaulted her, pulled knives on her and harassed her multiple times.
Nobody in a civilized society should ever have to deal with that. Especially in a town of only 10,000 people. When the woman finished speaking, she waited for a response. Then she asked for their solutions. How does the mayor respond? She responds by saying that this is not a time for discord and the city recorder wrote down what was said. She could not give an apology or show any support what so ever.
The crime in North Bend is because of her inaction. The filth in North Bend is because of her inaction. She is supposed to be a leader. This is the road she is leading us down. She proved what kind of person she is. Incapable of caring about her constituents. Incapable of making North Bend a better place. Incapable of leading.
She is a follower. She is following what the newest political fads want her to be. Instead of choosing to do what is right and best for the community, she chooses to protect the worst of the worst in town. Anybody who is incapable of protecting its citizens from rape, assault and harassment on a daily basis has no business in a leadership position. Anybody choosing criminals over the law abiding citizens does not belong in this town.
Samuel Adams
North Bend
