I am voting to re-elect our Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman.
1. Commissioner Freeman went above and beyond the call of public duty to work through the days and nights, seven days a week, assisting our Douglas County residents who lost their homes and properties in the Archie Creek fire.
2. As a former state representative, Commissioner Freeman has an in depth understanding of local and state government and knows how to get things done.
3. Commissioner Freeman has volunteered the last eight years of his life to serve on the Association of O&C Counties and is so well respected in that role that he is now serving as the President of the Association.
Because of his dedication, integrity, and honesty, I am voting to re-elect Tim Freeman for Douglas County Commissioner.
Jeff Mornarich
Roseburg
