The Supreme Court and abortion is so much in the news that it has caused me to think about it more than usual. Among certain Christian sects there is the belief that legal rights begin at conception and that the rights of this protoplasmic globule trump the rights of the woman carrying it. Laws that enforce that belief have been enacted in some states, and like-minded judges have been appointed. Politicians have exploited the belief, using it for their own purposes as a wedge to divide the electorate.
It is not a widely held belief. It is espoused most fanatically by certain Evangelical Protestants, and by the reactionary, fundamentalist wing of the Catholic Church expressed most clearly by the powerful secret society Opus Dei. Six of the nine current justices of the Supreme Court are Catholic members of Opus Dei. They justify their religiously based legal decisions using selective interpretations of the founder’s “intentions,” and they will continue for the next couple generations unless something is done about it.
