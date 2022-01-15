I am writing this on January 6, 2022. 1 year ago today, 14 people from Coos County, most from Citizens Restoring Liberty, went to the D.C. protest on 1/6 - an attack on our democracy and a grave warning of a possible fascist future.
Many have bought the cover-story that people from Citizens Restoring Liberty gave of what happened on 1/6. They claim it was only intended to be a peaceful protest of the 2020 election, and it was "antifa agitators" that turned it into a violent event. This claim has been refuted by the FBI, capitol police and even the very public posts of the putsch participants on the app "Parler" in late 2020 that basically said patriots should come dressed in black to make people think it's antifa.
They say that those who call them out are the big liars, despite the fact that everything we point out is something they themselves said or did, and they went to the D.C. putsch over "the Big Lie." A fascist conspiracy theory that Trump won was what propelled all the participants of Jan 6th to D.C., and it wasn't hard considering many participants already believed in conspiracy theories like Q-anon or even worse, classic fascist anti-Semitic theories.
Here, our local putsch participants have not only been forgiven, not only celebrated, but elected, such as in the case of the man who won a CCAT position and Port of Bandon position last May. The group that went to DC has held local events garnering and recruiting hundreds, but has also mobbed/threatened local government meetings more than once in the last year, and usually in opposition to the values of equity, inclusion, anti-racism and the much necessary COVID-19 mandates, guidelines and vaccines. People think I'm crazy when I say this, but fascism is rising in America and it certainly is in Coos County and this is not OK. What happened on 1/6 is not OK. What is happening now is not OK. If you agree with that, then join us. ¡No pasarán!
Kamryn Stringfield
Coos Bay
