Library says “to tell the truth books are not waterproof.” Mayor says if levy fails, there will still be a library. Roof for the existing library was estimated to be $400,000 and came in about $700,000. Time to think outside the 31,500-square-foot, $22,000,000 and counting box. You know, the box that won't see any increases in taxes because taxes will be kicked down the road for a few years instead.
Let's brainstorm a bit. For example: Sort library books three ways. Move the precious, one-of-a-kind, irreplaceables to high ground somewhere else in Empire, along with some of the 200 board games, the toaster ovens, air fryers and day hiking backpacks. Back offices and a small multipurpose room for tots on Monday and Friday mornings. The new mental health services Tuesdays and Thursdays. Afternoons for knitting classes and later teenagers board games along with some computers and the local newspaper. Keeps us all happy and those precious books will not get wet.
Leave downtown the books routinely available, music and movies and other easily replaceables after the predicted tsunami happens along with a multipurpose room for the same use as the Empire location. Empire and Charleston readers would continue as they currently do, using the North Bend Library with the option of using the Empire annex, too. Keeps current location users happy and downtown merchants that we so depend upon happy too.
Those books that are seldom used just sitting there taking up space? Is the information available online? Check to see if they are available from the Oregon Digital Library which has at no cost to the user more than 70,000 books including some Spanish, audiobooks and of course all are available in large print formats. If so, toss unused hard copies. If the library can afford small kitchen appliances and mental health services, certainly one would think that e-readers could be checked out for those books too.
Irreplacables would stay dry! Downtown users would be happy! Topits Park users would be happy! Taxpayers would be happy! Seems like everyone would be happy.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
