Well the liberals in the valley have done it again. Here we have the unconstitutional measure 114 that these people think is going to make them safer. Here's the thing though, the constitution is quite clear that owning firearms is a right.

When you have a right, it is not necessary to take training, pay a fee, subject yourself to a data base nor get down on your knees and beg like a dog to the state police to enjoy it. That's why it's called a right.

