Well the liberals in the valley have done it again. Here we have the unconstitutional measure 114 that these people think is going to make them safer. Here's the thing though, the constitution is quite clear that owning firearms is a right.
When you have a right, it is not necessary to take training, pay a fee, subject yourself to a data base nor get down on your knees and beg like a dog to the state police to enjoy it. That's why it's called a right.
Should firearm owners be competent in their use? Of course and most are. But that is their decision because possessing firearms is a right. Get it yet? The entire magazine ban is frankly laughable. I can just see Mrs. Jones in her third grade class when the gunman bursts in. Don't worry kids the Democrats have made us safe, he is only allowed to have 10 rounds. Now count off by threes and ones and twos don't forget your homework tomorrow.
How absurd to label this as the keeping children safe act. Is it any wonder the greater Idaho movement is gaining steam? And one last thing on an unrelated note. To Tracy Hodson, we the people are the 2 out of 3 voters in the tri county southern area of District 4 who did not vote for Val Hoyle. Just wanted to clear that up since you had questions.
