Recent house fire and death could of been avoided...house on Virginia ave between Ash and oak streets owned by Judy Burke of North Bend, Oregon... fire was caused by mentally ill son David burke....I had called and talked to case workers at hospital and S.D.S case workers and explained the home life and what was going to happen yet no one helped her.... yes David is now dead and Judy is alive but two lives were almost lost because of their oversight...they should of listened...

Robert Taylor

