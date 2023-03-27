I walked out of Walmart yesterday morning and saw a man standing in the corner by the trash can. I knew right away he was one of our local bums but something made me turn around. This man was standing in the pouring rain with no shoes on- bare feet- no coat- just a shirt and some shorts. He was drenched to the bone and shivering.
I asked him," do you need anything?" and he said , " I have a friend who's in the store right now getting me some shoes and socks." I said," are you sure?". He said,"yes."; I said," well at least stand under the awning here and get out of the rain "and he said ,"okay". As soon as I left, I look back and he was still standing there shivering. I didn't see anyone helping him and he didn't go under the awning like I told him to. I can only assume that he was standing to the side of the awning because a Walmart employee ran him away from inside the door. He probably told me someone was getting him some shoes, but he may have been just telling me that to keep from bothering me. I can tell you that I broke down in tears later on.
