I have been a resident of this city for almost a decade. In that time, I have watched our area’s transient/homeless population continue to increase and have witnessed the negative effect this has had on our community. As an EMS provider, I have seen firsthand, the substance abuse and mental health issues that all too often plague this population.
As a property owner on Broadway Avenue, I have dealt with the trespassing, obscene outbursts, trash and human waste that accompany transient individuals. I fully understand the need to comply with state law and support the need for resources to help combat homelessness, but I do not support achieving either of these needs with proposals that negatively impact property owners or the youth of our community.
As a father of three, I have been active in youth sports for several years. One of the biggest challenges for youth sports programs in our area is access to suitable practice and game facilities. The placement of a homeless camp in the parking lot of the North Bend Community Center would negatively impact youth athletes of all ages. From youngsters getting their first taste of soccer and t-ball all the way up to the high school baseball players with big league dreams playing under the lights of historic Clyde Allen field. No amount of fencing or portable toilets will preserve this priceless area for our youth.
Honestly, I am shocked that this is the solution our mayor and our city council have agreed upon. Placing a transient campground in this location will have a negative impact on the families living in the surrounding neighborhoods as well as robbing our children of safe access to our sports facilities. I implore the council to revisit this decision and place the needs of North Bend families first and foremost when considering any proposed solutions.
Jeremy Pittz
North Bend
