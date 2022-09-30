Just a quick note in regard to Richard Kuznitsky's letter promoting the experience of Val Hoyle compared to Alek Skarlatos. Everything he says is true with one small issue. Val's experience does not share the priorities of we the people.
Look at the experience of our current president and ask yourself how it's helping? Alek is an intelligent articulate man in case you have never heard him speak. He will catch on fast. Representatives in the people's house were never meant to be life time politicians but ordinary citizens stepping up to serve and then go home. We here in the fourth district finally have a chance for real change. What did Pete accomplish in his 30 plus years? Every thing currently wrong with our government happened on his watch.
