After reading the open letter from David Milliron to North Bend, I realize how misguided the approach the Bay Area is having toward the homeless problem is.
Every discussion concerning the homeless population here that doesn't begin with the question "how do we get rid of them" is futile. Sound cold you say? OK, let's just get rid of the single males then. That should bring things down to a manageable level. Why them? Well how many of these men grew up here? Attended our elementary schools? The answer is not many.
So, they came in here from somewhere, but why? Well, the same reason a locust comes into fertile fields. The same reason the elk are congregated at Dean Creek. Because it's a good place to be if you are them. Better than other places for a variety of reasons or they would move on.
So, our efforts should be concentrated on making it not be a good place to be for them, period. No place for a free meal. No place to sleep. No one handing them money. As inhospitable as possible within the law. Now there are other ways of "getting rid of them" or course. They could clean up their drug habits, get work, co-op living arrangement and they would also be gone from the streets. But they won't and we need to accept this.
And if it's not bad enough they are bold and arrogant now, like Africanized honey bees. They will confront you if you tell them to get out of your garbage or your yard. Our children and many adults fear them. We have to say enough. Our community doesn't have the resources to continue to allow these people to live a parasitical lifestyle at our expense.
I for one don't give a damn about the "root causes" anymore. The root cause is misguided bleeding hearts with woke bringing up the rear.
John Chaplin
Coos Bay
