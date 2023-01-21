David Rupkalvis’s op-ed on page A5 of the January 13 edition of The World deserves a response. He used his op-ed to say “well done to Rod Taylor.” He says that there were letter writers who “complain about what he [Rod Taylor] did in his first meeting,” after being seated as county commissioner. Mr. Rupkalvis disagrees with those letter writers and published a 500-word op-ed to explain why. He thinks Rod Taylor “deserves accolades” because “he said what he was going to do, and he did.” Hitler said what he was going to do, and he did. He deserves no accolades and neither does Rod Taylor.
Yes, we have to take Rod Taylor at his word. I’m sure he said he was going to be in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. He was. He was there to support an attempted insurrection against the United States of America. He favors having the county ignore laws and mandates he disagrees with. He would tear down the wall of separation between church and state.
