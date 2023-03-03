I saw a letter to the editor slamming Bob Main about his views on homelessness in Coos County. Just from reading his comments, you can tell he has not spent much time, if any, on the streets. Seeing who is out there and visible, or who is being contacted by the police.
Listen to the scanner for just one day and the actual facts start to add up. You will hear about a large percentage of the homeless being contacted by the police because of traffic stops or because of criminal activity are people from other parts of Oregon or other states. As the details about these people come over the scanner from dispatch, you find out that these people almost always have active warrants from places that they have previously been. Many are even extraditable.
Why is this relevant? It is relevant because our county jail is having problems employing enough people to open up another pod of the jail. This means that everybody with local warrants and extraditable warrants will not be arrested and have to face the charges against them. The police cite and release them because the jail won’t house them.
So, when someone wants to spew off statistics they found on Google as “facts,” they do not take into consideration the unique situation Coos County is in. Where people are coming here because they can hide from their warrants and not worry about being jailed for them. There is also the topic of homeless being bussed into Coos County. I know for a fact it is happening in one way. Umpqua hospital pays for taxi rides for their homeless to Coos Bay when they are discharged from the hospital. Just knowing that is going on is enough to say yes. Homeless are being bussed here.
Now let’s dig deeper into the drug/alcohol addicted homeless. Find out who our long term homeless are. Like the guy who stole the car from the Dodge dealership. Homeless for years upon years. They are all addicted to drugs. They are all criminals. They are choosing to live that lifestyle.
