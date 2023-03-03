I saw a letter to the editor slamming Bob Main about his views on homelessness in Coos County. Just from reading his comments, you can tell he has not spent much time, if any, on the streets. Seeing who is out there and visible, or who is being contacted by the police.

Listen to the scanner for just one day and the actual facts start to add up. You will hear about a large percentage of the homeless being contacted by the police because of traffic stops or because of criminal activity are people from other parts of Oregon or other states. As the details about these people come over the scanner from dispatch, you find out that these people almost always have active warrants from places that they have previously been. Many are even extraditable.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments