There seems to be some confusion as to what the definition of lynching is. The previous cited definition by Webster is correct in that it is “to put to death (as by hanging) by mob action without legal approval or permission” but the interpretation that it must be by hanging is not. The Oxford dictionary clarifies by stating that lynching is “the illegal killing of somebody, usually by hanging, by a crowd of people and without a trial.” Encyclopedia Britannica explains more by stating that lynching “is a form of violence in which a mob, under the pretext of administering justice without a trial, executes a presumed offender, often after inflicting torture and corporal mutilation.” Lynching is extrajudicial killing and while often it is done by hanging that is not requisite. Alonzo Tucker was lynched in Coos County over 120 years ago and that fact is something that is important to teach, remember and learn from.
Sometimes when presented with awful historical facts about their hometown or their ancestors, there is a tendency for some to feel persecuted or attacked. While there may be some Coos County residents that are descendants, generations removed, of the members of the lynch mob that took Alonzo Tuckers life there is no one currently alive that participated in that horrendous act. His blood is entirely upon the hands of people long since dead and buried. The sin would be to sweep this ugly history under a rug and ignore it.
