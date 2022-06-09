I read the writings of U.S. Supreme Court justices who claim to originalism: “Constitutional originalism is loosely defined as interpreting the Constitution according to the original understanding,” says Harvard Law School professor Michael Klarman. “What that means is focusing first and foremost on what the framers intended when they wrote the Constitution.”
Second Amendment to the U.S. Contitution: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The SCOUS has chosen to ignore the stricture on gun rights that limited it to a “well regulated militia” (we have a well regulated militia in every state; we now call it the National Guard), but I think they still miss the intent of the Bill of Rights authors they intend to replicate. If those authors were here now, they would say
“… the right of the people to keep and bear smooth bore muzzle loading Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Any repeating arms are not within the that intent.
Allen M. Solomon
Coos Bay OR
