Stagnant wages, rising costs of living, worsening work conditions, growing uncertainty. These are all problems that we face. And I think that it’s become clear that those who currently hold economic and political power have no interest in solving the problems facing those of us who don’t, the working class, namely because their interests are firmly rooted against ours. When the wages come from their wallets, and the profits from a rising cost of living go back in, why would they fight for higher wages and a lower cost of living?
We have a national union membership rate of 10.8%. We have no large-scale organization which is legitimately working for the interests of the working class. It is the responsibility of all of us to learn, teach, organize and build so that we can have an equal voice at the table. The fact of the matter is that while those who exploit us currently control state and economic power, we control something far greater, that is the power of our labor. We built this country, we maintain this country, and, ultimately, we will own this country.
For too long the American people have remained apathetic and complacent. During the progression of the labor movement, American heroes have died for the rights we enjoy today such as the 40-hour work week, minimum wage and what workers protections we have. But the struggle is far from over, and it is our responsibility to carry it forward to completion so that their fight was not in vain. The way that the labor movement was repressed and subsequently lost power is the reason that we face many of the problems that we do today, and only with the resurgence of a strong labor movement can we correct them.
Xavier Kraebel
Coos Bay
