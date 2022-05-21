Why do radical Democrat leftist attempt to impose their totalitarian thinking on others rather than to allow free open opinions. While I strongly disagree with the Democrat culture, I call it for what it is. America is supposed to have a republic and not a mob rule democracy. Know your definitions.
"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right." - George Orwell "1984".
Democrats want to rule everything you do and tell people how they should live and think. I prefer freedom and critical thought which is not taught in colleges and universities. They teach Communism it seems.
James Jones
North Bend
