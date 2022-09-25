I am thinking about January 6. January 6, 1941. I was in the first grade at the Golden Falls School and that is the day President Roosevelt made his Four Freedoms speech in his State of the Union address that year. World War II had already started in Europe and throughout grade school at Allegany we were told of those Four Freedoms, that we were fighting for them. We were told that they were opposite of the “new order of tyranny which the dictators seek to create.
What are those four essential freedoms? Number one and two are freedom of speech and freedom of religion. They are enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution. Number three and four are different. They are freedoms FROM something: freedom FROM want, and freedom FROM fear. Freedom from want implies that there should be a living minimum wage, for example; that the wealth of the middle class should not continue to be siphoned off to the top 1%. Freedom from want implies a need for economic justice.
Freedom from fear is related but different. President Roosevelt used the bombs going off in Europe as his example of a cause of fear that we should be free of. (Bombs are going off in Europe again today, the result of another tyranny trying to overthrow a democracy.)
Roosevelt wanted a reduction in armaments to reduce aggression against neighbors. In our country, with its 400 million guns in private hands, too many of them are used against neighbors. Knowing that the stranger next to you in a crowd may have a loaded firearm concealed on his person can be a source of fear for many.
Exactly 80 years after the Four Freedoms speech was the violence of January 6, 2021. A lot happened in those 80 years but no one expected that a president of the United States would ever encourage his un-democratic followers to violently attack the Capital to stop Congress from exercising its constitutional duties; to prevent the peaceful transfer of power resulting from a free and fair election. No one thought that would ever happen, but it did. Our democracy, and the freedoms it is established to secure, are fragile and in danger. In grade school they taught us to be vigilant or we might lose them. We might.
