I am thinking about January 6.  January 6, 1941.  I was in the first grade at the Golden Falls School and that is the day President Roosevelt made his Four Freedoms speech in his State of the Union address that year. World War II had already started in Europe and throughout grade school at Allegany we were told of those Four Freedoms, that we were fighting for them.  We were told that they were opposite of the “new order of tyranny which the dictators seek to create.

What are those four essential freedoms?  Number one and two are freedom of speech and freedom of religion. They are enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution. Number three and four are different.  They are freedoms FROM something: freedom FROM want, and freedom FROM fear. Freedom from want implies that there should be a living minimum wage, for example; that the wealth of the middle class should not continue to be siphoned off to the top 1%. Freedom from want implies a need for economic justice.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments