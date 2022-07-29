I served under the flag for 22 years in the United States Air Force. It meant quite a bit to those of us in the service, but we didn’t make a fetish of it. In recent years we have seen it being flown day and night, rain or shine, the year around at many homes and businesses. We never used to do that. It was considered disrespectful.
In those days it was mostly flown on governmental buildings and at military bases. Not so today. The flag is flying everywhere, all the time. It is often flown alongside the Confederate battle flag, the Trump flag, or various anti-government symbols (and sometimes by non-political pot distributors). That is free speech, but it is so sad that the flag has been usurped by anti-government and anti-establishment cultists, some of whom are openly advocating a civil war. According to the pledge of allegiance to the flag, as I learned it, the republic for which it stands is one nation, indivisible. Its pretty divided, as it stands now, and getting worse.
