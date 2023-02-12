I was happy to see the February 3 Guest Column Opinion: Deficit Ceiling Theater, until I read it.

The column was another example of experts taking up space in the newspaper describing problems, the ever-rising debt ceiling, inflation, and high interest rates, with no useful proposals.



1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments