I was happy to see the February 3 Guest Column Opinion: Deficit Ceiling Theater, until I read it.
The column was another example of experts taking up space in the newspaper describing problems, the ever-rising debt ceiling, inflation, and high interest rates, with no useful proposals.
What’s new this time is that, after not providing any proposals drawn from their economic expertise, they blame us! Granted they use the word “we” as they place the blame but isn’t it their responsibility from their privileged position of the well-educated to offer some suggestions for these problems. Suggestions that average citizens can understand and consider while tackling their full daily schedules of work, family, and community responsibilities?
Also, there is a hopelessness to their conclusion: “Convince yourself that This Time It Will Be Different, all evidence to the contrary. And by all means, fool yourself into believing that we deserve better.” And then the blaming: “We deserve precisely the government we have insisted upon for all these years. We also deserve the heavy price that will come for our own irresponsibility in repeatedly re-electing this troupe.”
How can we be more responsible if our experts shirk their responsibility of informing us?
For example, the terms of the debt limit, why did these experts not propose ways to cut the three largest parts of the U.S. budget: health care, defense, and pensions? Both Republicans and Democrats have proposed cutting the Defense Department budget. Seems like that could be a place to start. Maybe invest less in the DOD budget and a little more in the meager State Department budget. Diplomacy was essential in lowering tensions during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 while saving a lot of money.
Concerning inflation and high interest rates: Why not ideas on how Congress could enforce some monopoly control instead of relying on the Federal Reserve’s use of raising interest rates, which mostly hurts those trying to buy a car or a home?
Yes, we need less theater in Washington, D.C. We also need more substance from our experts.
