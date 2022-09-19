In case you didn’t notice, in Ukraine the Russian vehicles of war are identified by the letter ‘Z’. This graffiti-like symbol was apparently intended to represent ‘moving always forward. The fact is the Russian, or Cyrillic alphabet, contains no letter Z. Therefore, I suggest that the Z should represent Ukrainian President Zelensky’s always moving forward, leading his country to repelling the Russian invaders by his courage, strength, leadership and conviction. He is an example to and of his people.
So, if you think America should not be involved in what is happening in Ukraine, please step back and look again. Russia produces 11% of the world’s grain and Ukraine produces nine. The math is simple. If the Russian invasion had been complete, Russia would control one-fifth of the world’s grain supply and nearly 100% of the world’s sunflower oil production, which is grown exclusively in Ukraine.
