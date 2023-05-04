This letter is to inform the public that the Charleston Community Enhancement Corp. has filed for dissolution of its nonprofit status as of April 20. All funds remaining will be donated to existing nonprofit corporations and associations.

The officers would like to thank all of the folks who have assisted us in the past twenty plus years volunteering. You have helped to improve Charleston with benches and picnic tables in the marina, the banners along Boat Basin Road, funding of Charleston trash cleanup projects, food bank donations, and of course the annual Oyster Feed. Volunteer organizations, no matter how small, make the world a better place to live in.

