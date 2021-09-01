Jason Dempsey is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and served as an adviser to Afghan forces in 2012. Those forces utterly collapsed in recent weeks faster than almost anyone expected.
Dempsey has argued that for decades, that “we built an Afghan National Army for a nation that simply doesn't exist. The U.S. tried to build the Afghan military in its own image without understanding all the things that make the U.S. military what it is:
“That's functioning bureaucracies. It's a lack of corruption. It's a lack of sectarian conflict. It's a great educational system. It's access to technology and proficiency with those weapons. We wanted to put all that on the Afghan military to make it effective instead of working with them as they were. What we needed to do was work with local powerbrokers and figure out how to build an army that worked for those who wanted to fight against the Taliban.”
We didn’t do it. It also mirrors what we didn’t do in Vietnam. We fought an American war, not a Vietnamese war. In Afghanistan we fought an American war again, not an Afghanistan war. Vietnam vets are now leaders in our armed forces. Why did they repeat the same mistake?
The answer is simple. At the beginning Rumsfeld, Cheney and Bush refused to let the CIA capture Ben Laden. Rumsfeld wanted regular military forces to do it in the old-fashioned way. Failure.
The Afghan War continued for 20 years through Bush, Obama and Trump. No president except Joe Biden was willing to take the responsibility for getting out of Afghanistan and actually do it. Thanks, President Joe.
Ralph W. Mohr
Coos Bay
