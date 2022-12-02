The Langlois Lions wish to thank community volunteers and bakers (too many to list) for contributing to the very successful Langlois Holiday Craft Fair held November 18th and 19th. This event has been going on for an unbelievable 30 years or so and is now enshrined in the community as a go-to event. We also have partnered with the Friends of the Langlois Library for years- sharing the work of holding such an event. We are so grateful for this association-it is a joy to work with this group.
Finally, our appreciation to all the vendors- again, too numerous to list- however everyone had wonderful products and the personal touch added to over-all impression of a warm, vibrant, welcoming event. We are planning to sponsor the same next year. After all, the fair has become a local tradition. If you have never attended, please mark your new 2023 calendars for November 17 and 18th at the Lions Club. If you would be a returnee, we will be happy to see you also.
