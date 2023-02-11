I’m writing on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Curry County (LWVCC), with a big shout-out to everyone who supported our recent fundraiser. Our Art & Craft Sale and Silent Auction took place on Saturday, January 14, at the Curry Public Library in Gold Beach.
Despite the awful weather and partial road closure on Highway 101 that day, the afternoon event was enjoyable and successful. The event’s offerings – all donated – included many unique items for sale and auction, plus live music and light refreshments. We also had information available about LWVCC and about opportunities for local civic engagement and service. Though attendance was not as robust as hoped, our volunteers enjoyed engaging with those who did come. And happily, we met our fundraising goal. Thanks to all who attended.
Of course, the event would not have been possible without a cadre of enthusiastic volunteers and generous donors who helped make this event successful. We thank our local merchant donors – from Gold Beach, Spinner’s Restaurant and Fisherman’s Direct; and from Brookings, Whaleshead Restaurant, Zola’s Restaurant, and Chetco Trader Pawn Shop. We also thank our individual volunteers and donors: Louise Abbott (Event Chair), Susan Barke, Charlene Enoch, Becky Flake, Lucie LaBonté, Lisa Neher, Georgia Nowlin, Ed Patterson, Karen Pringle Cunningham, Karol Simas, Phoebe Skinner, Ria Shannon Smith, and Deb Worth. We offer special thanks to Ken Dobberpuhl, who graciously provided live music for the event all afternoon. Thanks, too, to Curry Public Library and its staff for the great venue and gracious assistance.
LWVCC is an all-volunteer, nonprofit, nonpartisan political organization. Our mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government and to improve our communities through voter education and services. We truly appreciate the community’s support of our mission.
