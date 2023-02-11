I’m writing on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Curry County (LWVCC), with a big shout-out to everyone who supported our recent fundraiser. Our Art & Craft Sale and Silent Auction took place on Saturday, January 14, at the Curry Public Library in Gold Beach.

Despite the awful weather and partial road closure on Highway 101 that day, the afternoon event was enjoyable and successful. The event’s offerings – all donated – included many unique items for sale and auction, plus live music and light refreshments. We also had information available about LWVCC and about opportunities for local civic engagement and service. Though attendance was not as robust as hoped, our volunteers enjoyed engaging with those who did come. And happily, we met our fundraising goal. Thanks to all who attended.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments