We would like to thank the Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area for volunteering to ring the bell for us December 18 at Fred Meyer. Their efforts raised over $2,500 in cash donations that day. The enthusiasm and cheerfulness they displayed really inspired and encouraged our frontline staff and volunteers, to persevere and continue their service to those in need in Coos County.
All funds raised in the red kettles stay local. Club President Lindi Quinn tells us that ringing the bell for the Salvation Army started as a club service project in 1977 and has continued uninterrupted for 44 years. Thank you Zonta for “Doing the Most Good.”
Envoys Dennis and Tawnya Stumpf,
In-charge The Salvation Army Coos Bay Corps.
