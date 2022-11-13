With the coming of Thanksgiving, Pelican Harbor Food Bank would like to make this shout-out to our community. To the many businesses, foundations, friends and families, we want to give a heartfelt "thank you" for all your help in so many ways.

With special thanks to:The Eugene and Marlaina Johnston Foundation, Grocery Outlet, Pony Village Mall, Donna Messenger, Sandan Properties, Allegany Church, The Fong Family, The Gonsalves Family, Doug King, Debra Roth-Goods, Estill Farms, The Mill Casino, Knights of Columbus, U.S.Coast Guard, The Jester Family, City of N. Bend, E&S Auto, Pam&Rod Neill, Young Life, Crafters Corner, Dan&Gwen Neal, Latter Day Saints, to all our beloved Pelican volunteers, our recipient donors and those of you who wish to remain anonymous, thanks for giving!

