The Foster Coalition of Coos & Curry would like to thank all of our wonderful volunteers for their assistance with our “Mission Pastable” spaghetti feed at North Bend Community Center on Saturday, November 5! Volunteers from CASA, Every Child Coos, United Way of Southwestern Oregon, ODHS Child Welfare, the Coos County Foster Parent Association, Coos Head Food Co-Op, Marshfield Z-Club, South Coast Hospice, Oregon Coast Community Action, the North Bend High School Culinary program, and Out of the Rain Counseling Solutions joined community members for wonderful food and inspiring conversations about supporting Coos youth in care.
When a child comes into care, they get a team of caring, courageous community partners like this who work with their biological family, resource (foster) family, and community to make sure they are loved and get what they need to heal. We are so proud of our team and we look for-ward to growing our community partnerships and supports in the coming year. Thank you to everyone who showed up to eat spaghetti and learn more about supporting Coos youth in care!
