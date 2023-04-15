The Langlois Lions Club wishes to thank the following businesses that have so generously donated the ground beef for our recent Spaghetti Feed & Dessert Auction event: Langlois Market, McKay's, and Ray's Food Place of Bandon.

The event has been a tradition in the community for more than 30 years and continues to be a great fund raiser for our Pacific High School Senior Scholarship. Moreover, the community bakers really came through with 23 individual desserts to auction off. Our gratitude goes out to all of them.

