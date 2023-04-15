The Langlois Lions Club wishes to thank the following businesses that have so generously donated the ground beef for our recent Spaghetti Feed & Dessert Auction event: Langlois Market, McKay's, and Ray's Food Place of Bandon.
The event has been a tradition in the community for more than 30 years and continues to be a great fund raiser for our Pacific High School Senior Scholarship. Moreover, the community bakers really came through with 23 individual desserts to auction off. Our gratitude goes out to all of them.
The event was a huge success, not so much in numbers, but in the generosity of all the participants. There was much laughter and joking around during the dessert auction, the food delicious, the camaraderie extraordinary, and everyone went home happy. Our club currently has very few active members, so I am thinking that we need a new slogan, " we may be small, but we do great things."
If anyone is interested in possibly joining this mighty group, contact D. McDermott 541 348 2507. We do need your help.
Thank you, thank you again.
Secretary Langlois Lions Club
