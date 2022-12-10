The Community Coalition of Empire (CCE) and Star of Hope thank all of the businesses and individuals who worked so hard to make the Santa tour and Empire tree lighting such a success: McKay's and Grocery Outlet for the holiday cookies, Chief Anderson and the Coos Bay Fire Department for driving Santa's tour, Dean and Coos Media for broadcasting the Empire tree lighting, Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus for providing awesome holiday music, Mayor Bonetti and Rodger Craddock for helping Santa light up the tree, all who came out to enjoy the festivities, the Star of Hope Gumdrop Village makers, Dollar Tree customers who donated gifts for the children, and of course to jolly old Santa Claus. You always make this event very special. Happy Holidays and see you next December !!
