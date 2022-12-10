Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Community Coalition of Empire (CCE) and Star of Hope thank all of the businesses and individuals who worked so hard to make the Santa tour and Empire tree lighting such a success: McKay's and Grocery Outlet for the holiday cookies, Chief Anderson and the Coos Bay Fire Department for driving Santa's tour, Dean and Coos Media for broadcasting the Empire tree lighting, Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus for providing awesome holiday music, Mayor Bonetti and Rodger Craddock for helping Santa light up the tree, all who came out to enjoy the festivities, the Star of Hope Gumdrop Village makers, Dollar Tree customers who donated gifts for the children, and of course to jolly old Santa Claus. You always make this event very special. Happy Holidays and see you next December !!

Joanne Moss,



1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments