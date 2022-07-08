The Coastal Memory Walk 3rd annual fundraiser was held for Alzheimer's research on Saturday, June 18, at Bandon City Park. The event featured three different walks down to the beach, including an ADA accessible walk. 

Circles in the Sand featured a special memory circle in honor of those who lost their lives to Alzheimer's and those that are still fighting. We want to thank the community and local business that made generous donations, which contributed to the success of the event. As a result of these and other donations the Coastal Memory Walk team was able to raise nearly $10,000 for Alzheimer's research. 

The Bandon Coastal Memory walk event is one of the largest fundraisers for Alzheimer's in the state. Planning for the next event begins in October. If you'd like to participate in the planning for the 2023 walk, please contact Pacific View at 541-347-7502

Mary Evans

Bandon

