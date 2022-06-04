Thank you to the people who voted against the new library. You saved John Topits park from being ruined, and giving the lowlifes a new place to sleep and trash the woods.
To the people who wanted to get the money they were going to make on this deal...now you know how it feels to get screwed over. How about fixing the ridiculous pothole situation? How about cleaning up the trash on the sides of the roads? No one needs a new library.
The libraries in North Bend and Coos Bay are not much better than day care centers and homeless flops. I stopped going to them years ago because of the rudeness and noisy environment. Even the library staff won't stop talking at the top of their voices. Its so bad Coos Bay had to hire a security guard at theirs. Stop wasting our money and raising our taxes.
Toni Griffin
Coos Bay
