Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) would like to express our appreciation for the many volunteers who have come out to OBAB 2nd Saturday clean up events this past year. This year we have focused on Boynton Park, a local Veteran’s home, Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery, John To-pits Park, the CASA facility, and the Coos Bay Boardwalk.
By our calculations, volunteers have cleaned up over 150 cubic yards of stuff (15 dump truck loads of junk, debris and litter) as well as over 15 miles of trails and the sides of highways. Volunteers have also finished numerous painting and building projects in our local parks and local non-profit facilities. Thank you to everyone who has come and worked, to those who helped spread the word and to the parks and public works departments of Coos Bay and North Bend who have supported these clean ups. Oregon’s Bay Area is more beautiful because of your ef-forts.
