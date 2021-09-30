The Coos Food Cupboard would like to publicly acknowledge and thank the members of the Coos Bay Elks Lodge for their exceptional generosity.
In recent months, they have given very sizeable monetary gifts that have greatly enanced the work of Coos Food Cupboard. We were able to undergo costly upgrades to the lighting in our building, making a safer, well-lit storage space. And we have implemented an exciting partnership that benefits local restaurants as well as needy families and individuals in our community. Compliments of the Coos Bay Elks, we now can include with our food boxes gift cards to local restaurants. This brings a special delight to our clients.
The Coos Food Cupboard is very grateful for the support of the Coos Bay Elks.
Lynn Danner
CFC Secretary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In