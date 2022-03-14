The Alternatives to Violence program would like to thank the Coquille Tribe Community Fund for the generous grant award for 2022 of $7,820.
Alternatives to Violence provides batterers intervention classes for both men and women in Coos/Curry, Western Lane and Douglas counties - we also accept referrals from other Oregon counties and other states. Our programs are pre-approved by Coos County courts for sentence deferment and Coos Community Corrections for probation requirements and post prison supervision.
Both programs follow Oregon state requirements for Batterer's Intervention treatment.
ATV works closely with other community partners in our effort to break the cycle of domestic abuse and violence in our community. We offer basic DV101 training for community partners - please contact Chuck for more information: chuck@stopabusecoos.org
Again we are grateful to the Coquille tribe for this grant - the funding will provide additional support for our programs in the upcoming year - with $2,820.00 earmarked for indigent session fees.
Chuck Stepping
ATV Director
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In