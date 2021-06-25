The Community Collation of Empire is very grateful, for the support that the Coquille Tribal Community Fund, to help continue and expand the flower basket program along lower Newmark in the Historic Empire District of Coos Bay is spring. The foundation support along with the efforts of the City of Coos Bay to water the baskets, continues and supports the many efforts by Empire community members to improve the Empire Historical District.
Thank you Coquille Tribal Community Fund and the Coquille Tribal members for your support to make this a better community for all.
Andrew Knight, CCE president
Joanne Moss, CCE vice president
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In