Thank you to those honorable senators who righteously stepped up in adverse times to vote to “impeach” and “censure” standing President Donald John Trump for his unconscionable actions. On February 13, 2021, many Americans who believe in truth, justice and our country’s rule of law were saddened by his impeachment acquittal, others were not.
The “facts” of this time will be recorded and taught in history classes for posterity. May those courageous senators who voted their conscience be called “heroes.”
Respectfully,
Rae Lea Cousens
North Bend
