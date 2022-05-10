A few weeks ago a tree fell down across Minnesota Avenue. I heard chain saws about 10 at night so I got dressed and walked down the road to my lower lot. Two neighbor guys were cutting up a tree that was completely blocking the road. The next day I saw that most of the wood was gone but lots of branches on both sides of the road were still there.
I remembered that Waste Connections had picked up yard debris in the spring but mostly they expected the debris to be in small piles neatly arranged. I also didn’t know if I had already missed the pickup date.
Sunday afternoon, May 1, we came home from a church event to find that Waste Connections had picked up the branches and leftover wood on both sides of the road and hauled it away.
Fantastic. Thank you, Waste Connections. You saved my 80-year old back from using my pruning saw to cut up and stack all the branches for your pick up in the Englewood area.
Ray Lee
Coos Bay
