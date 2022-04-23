The Langlois Lions Club would like to publicly thank the local businesses and community members for their generous support of our recent take-out Spaghetti Feed and dessert sale event. This benefit dinner was a big success for helping to fund our Pacific High School scholarship program. The support came in form of donations of menu products, desserts, direct donations and/or volunteering for the event.

Kudos to McKay's, Ray's of Bandon, Langlois Market, Ray's of Port Orford, Community Harvest, Jean Stephenson, Catherine Kadlubowski, Vicki Kreutzer, Kate Henderson, Sue House, Megan Kalina, Jo Rieber, Susan Orbom, Marian Rose, Isaac Donaldson, Nancy Jensen, and PHS exchange students: Anna Seedorf of Germany and Chiara Scuteri of Italy.

At the risk of sounding trite, it does take a community to make such events not only possible, but provides a great way to bring the community together for a common cause.

Again, our gratitude to all.

Deanna McDermott

Langlois Lions Club

