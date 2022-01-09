Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington Service Unit 62 would like to thank those community members who generously gave to our 38th annual Tree of Joy Service Project at Pony Village Mall.
We would like to acknowledge the Pony Village Mall management, maintenance, custodial and security, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Over the Hill Gang Car Club, Bandon Volunteer Fireman Association, Rusty Needle Tattoo parlor, Nova Immediate Care and all the other groups and families who make the Tree of Joy a special part of their holiday tradition.
Through your giving, we served over 800 through the agencies that work with children, seniors, and others in need in Coos and Western Douglas counties. It is a community of people like you that make the Tree of Joy such a success every year.
Thanks again.
Girl Scout Service Unit 62
Debbie, Sara and Lexi
Tree of Joy elves.
