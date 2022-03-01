Thanks to all who attended the February 12 Charleston Crab Feed. The Charleston Merchants Association thanks the 21 plus volunteers who gave their time to serve at the Crab Feed.
Big thanks to the Coos Bay/North Bend Visitor Convention Bureau; our major sponsor, along with Bandon Pacific, Charleston Marina Complex, Chuck's Seafood. Thanks to Dungeness Crab Commission, Marshfield Key Club, Bayside Coffee, Vend West, Umpqua Dairy, Shopper, Portside Restaurant, Chamber Ambassadors, Banner Bank.
Local businesses for gift cards; BiMart, Smartfood Service, Farr's and local merchants for drawing items; McKay's Empire, YMarina, Englund Marine, Kinnee's Gifts/Shells, Charleston Marina, Cranberry Sweets, Charleston Marine Life Center, Old General Store, Betty Kay Charters, North Bend Lanes.
Margery Whitmer
Charleston
