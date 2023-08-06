The OBAB (Oregon Bay Area Beautification) Board of Directors is very thankful for the individuals, family groups, local businesses, non-profits, and local government organizations that have supported OBAB beautification projects this year. Your individual, family, and organizational volunteer support has made a major impact in the community.
Here are the highlights of our year to date:
OBAB volunteer Involvement in 20 project sites and over 1300 hours of volunteer commitment to beautification projects in the community since the beginning of this year:
Ivy removed from over 100 trees in public spaces in the community.
Litter and trash pick up accomplished on over 100 miles of park trails, and local roadways.
Over 100 yards cubic yards of invasive plants and litter removed from public spaces.
The OBAB Board is very grateful and thankful for your volunteer support and wishes to acknowledge and thank the business and organizations who have supported our commitment during our community beatification projects.
These are some of the organizations have provided materials, cash donations, and in kind services to support volunteer beautification efforts in our community:
City of Coos Bay - City Government, City of North Bend - Oregon, Les' Sanitary Service, Bigfoot Beverages, Builders FirstSource -Coos Bay, Leo-Tarius Creations, Cre8ive Cat Designs, and funding donations from individual community members. Your help is appreciated!
Our next project will be at the Coos Bay Boardwalk. Please watch for our announcement and share like and follow Facebook to be involved.
- All The OBAB board of directors
