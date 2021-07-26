A gigantic thank you to all who made our 1st annual nonprofits parking lot sale a huge success: Dolphin Theatre, Boys & Girls Club, Papa's Doggs, Bayside Coffee, Alternative Youth Activities, Bay Area 1st Step, Friends of the Coos Bay Public Library, Human Rights Advocates of Coos County, McKay's Empire Market, and all the folks who came by to shop. The Community Coalition of Empire Thanks all of you. See you next summer for our 2nd annual sale.
Andy Knight, president and Joanne Moss, vice president, CCE
Empire District, Coos Bay
